SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate is accused of operating a drug trafficking ring from behind bars in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, he had help from others outside of jail.

Seven people, including an inmate from the Tyger River Correctional Institute, are facing charges.

Deputies from the Spartanburg County Narcotics Unit, with the help of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, began investigating in March 2022.

Deputies said the drug trafficking ring was coordinated by Kenneth Huckabee who was already behind bars for other crimes, including a 30-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated nature in the killing of Jerry Bridwell. Witnesses testified that the 2007 shooting was a “drug deal gone array.”

On March 9, 2022 a deputies said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that left Shonda Finch’s house on Boot Hill Court in Spartanburg County. Investigators said Finch, Huckabee’s wife, allegedly helped him distribute drugs while he was behind bars.

During the traffic stop, deputies said 2,004.8 grams of methamphetamine was seized. The seizure ultimately led to multiple other arrests and the discovery of additional illegal drugs in and around Spartanburg County.

“None of these drugs are in jail. They are all outside where he is contacting other folks to do this,” said Barry Barnette, Seventh Circuit Solicitor.

Huckabee is accused of leading the distribution ring of more than 5,200 grams of meth and nearly 100 grams of marijuana.

Deputies said he used multiple contraband cell phones to coordinate the illegal activity while he was in jail.

The following people have been arrested and charged in connection to the case:

Kenneth Lee Huckabee, 41 years old, is currently in the Department of Corrections. Huckabee is charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Shonda Michelle Finch, 45 years old, is currently in the Department of Corrections . She is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Angela Diana Childers, 40 years old, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. she is charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Samantha Nicole Bishop, 40 years old, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. She is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Shandon Paige Hammett, 34 years old, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. He is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Ricky Lainer Gay, 48 years old, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. He is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Kimberly Dawn Neal, 33 years old, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. She is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 200 grams and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Huckabee, Bishop and Childress were denied bond Friday.

The use of contraband cell phones is an issue the State Department of Corrections said is growing.

“We do not give them cell phones. These are illegal cell phones that are smuggled in, flown in by drones, thrown over fences, mailed in delivery trucks, any way you can think about it,” said Bryan Stirling, Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Solicitor Barnette said the issues stretch far beyond the Upstate.

“It’s been a problem throughout the state of South Carolina. We’re seeing it here in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties in our circuit,” said Barnette. “People are sentenced to the Department of Corrections for long periods of time. They’re getting cell phones, electronic means to contact people outside. They’re conducting drug deals, drug business just like normal.”

It’s something he hopes will soon be put to an end.

“Until we get around it and taking care of the cell phone… until we can handle it we are going to keep having this problem,” said Barnette.

Huckabee and several others who are accused of taking part in the drug trafficking ring are scheduled to have their initial court appearance in April.