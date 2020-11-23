Deputies respond to deadly shooting at barber shop on Eve Street

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responding to the scene of a deadly shooting in Harrisburg.
The incident happened at Johnson’s Beauty & Barber Salon on the 700 block of Eve Street just after 2 p.m.
Officials tell us two people are reportedly dead at the scene.
No word on a suspect at this time.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to continue to update this article with more details as they become available
