AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday morning around 9:30.

It happened at the Captain D’s on the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road.

NewsChannel 6 has confirmed the victim, shot at least once, died at the scene.

No further details have been released.

