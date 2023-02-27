McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Department of Community Supervision Officer has turned himself in.

According to the GBI, Bobby Evans, 57, of Thomson, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Probationer or Parolee and one count of Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer.

Authorities say Evans surrendered to GBI agents at the McDuffie County Jail on Friday.

According to the GBI, the investigation began in July of 2022 after receiving a request concerning allegations made against Evans by one of his probationers, and the results revealed that Evans had sexual relations with the probationer on at least two different occasions in McDuffie County.

The GBI says that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) released a statement to WJBF, stating that Evans has since been terminated.

“The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is aware of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s allegations concerning sexual misconduct by Bobby Rudolph Evans, Jr. during his employment with DCS as a Community Supervision Officer.



Our Department acts swiftly and decisively to remove an officer from public safety duties when it is alleged that they have acted in a manner that negatively impacts the public safety mission of the Department. When informed of the allegations, DCS immediately suspended Evans from duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation and criminal charges. Evans has since been terminated from employment with the Department of Community Supervision.”