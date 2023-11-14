ATLANTA, (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, a Georgia man is facing charges for threatening Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her staff.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34 years old of DeKalb County, made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

According to the DOJ, Cirillo called Rep. Greene’s office twice on Nov. 8 and threatened violence against her, her staff, and their families.

In one of the phone calls, Cirillo allegedly said, “Yeah, I got a bead on her. Like, a sniper rifle. A sniper rifle. And I’m gonna kill her next week. I’m gonna murder her. I’m gonna shoot her in the [expletive] head, okay? Tell the FBI, okay? I’m gonna kill this [expletive]. Tell her. I’ll kill you too if you want.” Cirillo went on to shout, “You don’t think you’re gonna get payback? You’re gonna die! Your family is gonna die! [Expletive!] You don’t think it’s gonna happen when you’re out of power?”

The FBI Atlanta field office is investigating the case.

“Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy,” said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”