Death under investigation on Central Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Criminal Investigations Division team and county coroner Mark Bowen are on the scene of what is being called a suspicious death near Central Avenue and Adrian Street.
A call was put in to dispatch at 9:55 a.m. in regard to a deceased person at the address.
Investigators are combing the property of a home there. While the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently unable to officially respond, there is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.
This is a developing story…
