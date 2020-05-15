Death under investigation on Central Avenue in Augusta

Crime News

by: , , Richard Adams

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Criminal Investigations Division team and county coroner Mark Bowen are on the scene of what is being called a suspicious death near Central Avenue and Adrian Street.

A call was put in to dispatch at 9:55 a.m. in regard to a deceased person at the address.

Investigators are combing the property of a home there. While the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently unable to officially respond, there is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

This is a developing story…

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories