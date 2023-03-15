AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man from DeKalb County, Ga.

According to the Coroner’s Office, deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Tuesday to Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road after a passerby reported seeing a Black male lying on the side of the roadway in a ditch.

Responding deputies found the victim, 24-year-old Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, Ga., had been shot multiple times. EMS rushed to the scene and transported Stapleton to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Stapleton is scheduled for an autopsy Friday in Newberry, S.C. Details about the shooting, including any possible suspects are not known at this time.

The Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.