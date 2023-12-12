LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The death of a Barnwell woman, found dead in Lexington County, is now being investigated as a homicide.

56-year-old Regina Arroyo was reported missing was last seen on November 28.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports that Arroyo was found dead in Lexington County.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office tells us that Arroyo’s body was found by a kayaker in the North Fork Edisto River on December 3.

After an autopsy, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating her death.