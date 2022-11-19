SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, S.C.

On Tuesday, an autopsy concluded that Cyrus died from gunshot wounds and his death is now being investigated as a homicide. There is currently no information regarding any possible suspects.

The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).