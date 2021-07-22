Death investigation, body found on back porch of home on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a suspicious death on Broad Street.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us a body was found on the back porch of a vacant home on the 1600 block of Broad Street.

The body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner states that the body had been there for several days.

No identification could be made upon discovery due to the condition of the body.

The GBI Lab will perform an autopsy and identification.

