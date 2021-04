AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Augusta woman.

55-year-old Angela Moore was found beaten inside her home on Curry Street on Saturday, April 24.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at 10:55 a.m.

Moore’s body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

No suspect information has been released.