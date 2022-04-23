AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting incident in the Olmstead Homes area of Augusta.
Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Once there, Deputies located a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim’s death at 8:35pm.
Their name has not yet been released.
No suspect information has been released.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.