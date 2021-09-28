Deadly shooting reported at Level 9 on Damascus Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating a now deadly shooting incident on Damascus Road.

The incident happened at Level 9 Sports Bar on the 3000 block of Damascus Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the victim as 37-year-old Corey Lamont Thomas of Martinez.

Thomas was shot at least once and taken to AU Medical Center by EMS. He was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday morning.

His body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

No word on any suspects.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they’re available.