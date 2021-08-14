Teen dead in shooting on Saddlebrook Trail in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A teenager is dead and another victim injured after a shooting incident at a home in Aiken County.

Aiken County Deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Saddlebrook Trail, just before noon Saturday, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie Jr., was being restrained by others in the home.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has identified the deceased victim as 14-year-old Nathanial Johnson, a resident of the home.

Another victim, as of now unidentified, was found to be shot in the arm and leg. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

McKie was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Aiken County Coroner Ables is currently investigating.

No word on what charges McKie is facing.