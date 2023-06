THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after a shooting in Thomson.

According to the McDuffie County Coroner, the call came in Saturday night a little after 11:00 p.m. on Second Street in Thomson.

Following the shooting, 47-year-old Ricky Lamar Huff was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The GBI, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, along with McDuffie County Coroner’s Office are continuing with the investigation.