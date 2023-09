THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – One man is dead after a shooting in Thomson.

According to McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night Thomson police responded to a call on the 800 block of a street in Thomson, in reference to a male gunshot victim.

The victim, 32-year-old Steveance Tate of Thomson, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:39 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab this week.

The Coroner’s Office, GBI, and Thomson Police Department are investigating.