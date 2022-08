AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Thursday morning around 12: 45 a.m.

Damien Tanksley, 35 years old of the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road was shot at least one time at the Get It To Go store on the 2300 Block of Windsor Spring Road.

Tanksley was transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:21 a.m.

An autopsy will be scheduled.