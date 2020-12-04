Deadly shooting at intersection of Wrightsboro and North Leg Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting off of Wrightsboro Rd. Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are on the way.

Upon arrival, deputies found at least one person with a gunshot wound at 4:03 P.M. at the intersection of Wrightsboro and North Leg Rd.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Please seek and alternate route if possible.

