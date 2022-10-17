BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation.

Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road.

When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim appeared to have an apparent gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

Information on this case is limited at this time and as information becomes available, it will be released.

Authorities ask that if anyone has any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.