UPDATE 7:20 P.M. – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in the Edisto River boat landing on New Holland Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner has identified the man as 30-year-old Devol Tricoche of Aiken. Tricoche had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry Friday morning.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found near a local boat ramp.

911 was alerted to the discovery of a dead body on the 1000 block of New Holland Road, around 1:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The body was found in the water near the boat ramp at the South Fork Edisto Boat Landing.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that information is limited at this time.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811

Tipsters can also share information by visiting www.aikencountysheriff.net