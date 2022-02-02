“Dark, sick, and disgusting culture”: Two Georgia men sentenced in connection to drug and dog fighting ring

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two Georgia men have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty on charges in a large scale multi-state dog fighting and cocaine trafficking ring.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Jarvis Lockett, of Warner Robins, and Christopher Raines, of Talbotton, who both previously plead guilty in the federal case, were sentenced for their crimes in the court of U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III.

Raines, 51, was sentenced to serve 135 months and Lockett, 41, was sentenced to serve 120 months

“Violent dog-fighting circles are proven breeding grounds for a wide-range of criminal activities that harm the well-being of our communities and will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Middle District of Georgia of the disturbing case.

“Lockett and Raines were conspirators in a criminal enterprise that profited from the suffering of both animal and human victims,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Officials said the criminal ring Lockett and Raines were involved with was based out of Roberta, Ga., and extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama. It operated in those areas from May 2019 until February 2020.

According to court documents, during that time frame, Lockett attended and had his dogs participate in dog fights in Melrose, Fla. and Macon, Ga., where he also acted as a referee. In addition, Lockett attended, participated and/or attempted to participate in dog fights in Taylor County, Ga,, Eastman, Ga., and Shiloh, Ga., where he received $16,000 for his winning dog.

According to officials, evidence gathered from Lockett’s cell phone showed the following:

locations for dog fighting venues

the killing of an unaggressive dog

solicitation of dogs for fighting

cocaine purchases

The search of a Roberta residence on Feb. 26, 2020 revealed the following:

cash

cocaine

evidence of dog fighting activities

veterinary penicillin

break sticks

photos of fighting dogs

a dog weight training vest

a dog fighting pit

a dog treadmill

blood-stained carpet and walls

(Picture of the blood-stained wall’s from behind Lockett’s property in Roberta, Georgia. The walls circling the room were all stained with dogs’ blood/ Photo Credit: US Department of Justice)

Officials said 14 dogs were recovered from the Roberta residence on Feb. 26, 2020.

On the same day, Feb. 26, 2020, a search warrant was also executed at a property in Warner Robins owned by Lockett. Investigators found an extremely injured and lethargic pit bull terrier who died two days later due to the extremity of its injuries. In addition to that, other evidence of dog fighting activity was recovered by investigators.

(Picture of the dog that Lockett kept at his residence at 107 Stanton in Warner Robins. This is the dog that could not be saved by the veterinarian. It died two days after being seized. Its wounds had been stapled shut and it was extremely injured and lethargic./ Photo Credit: US Department of Justice)

That evidence includes the following:

medicine and supplies to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog fighting activities

a notepad containing dog names and dollar amounts

a 50-pound digital scale, paperwork from a veterinary clinic

a blender with dog food and medicine

dog breeding registration certificates

several bags of cash.

Additionally, according to officials, a search of Raines’ Talbotton property, also on Feb. 26, 2020, saw the recovery of 41 dogs used in dog-fighting and other evidence of dog fighting. The dogs were suffering from malnourishment and had scars, hair loss and spliced ears. Other items recovered from Raines property includes a skin stapler, IV kits, veterinary medical supplies, and dog breeding certificates.

“It is impossible to comprehend just how cruel these dogs were being treated for the purpose of training them to kill,” said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

Deese said he was shocked by the extensive nature of the dog fighting ring. He initially believed it would consist of a handful of local people in the area.

“What started out as a local investigation soon turned into a complex investigation that included people from multiple states and all walks of life,” said Deese who went on to call dog fighting “a dark, sick and disgusting culture” with no place in society.

According to officials, during the month of February 2020, in total more than 150 dogs used for dog fighting in the crime ring were recovered during 15 residential search warrants at locations associated with the ring.

Officials said Raines admitted that he was a manager in the crime ring and was responsible for drug deals ranging from a quarter to 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Raines was sentenced to serve 135 months imprisonment, with five years supervised release, and pay a fine of $10,000. Raines previously plead guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Lockett, 41, was sentenced to serve 120 months imprisonment, along with three years supervised release. Lockett previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution.