Update, November 17, 2023 – The U.S. Army has released a statement on the death investigation at Fort Eisenhower.

The statement confirms the investigation centers around the son of a drill sergeant on post.

They did not release the child’s age, only saying it is a young child.

They also said the child’s mother, who is the soldier’s wife is in custody. Her name has not been released.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates when we have them.

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (WJBF) – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Fort Eisenhower Office has confirmed that they are currently conducting an investigation.

The Cyber Center of Excellence Communications Director released an official statement:

Yesterday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Fort Eisenhower family suffered a terrible loss to our community. Our immediate focus is providing care and support for those affected by this tragedy. At this time, we request privacy for the family to mourn and heal from this event. We are thankful for the community’s support as we mourn the loss to our community. We continue to work with law enforcement to ensure a complete investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information can be released.

However, authorities say that due to this being an ongoing investigation, no other details can be provided at this time.

