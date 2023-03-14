RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two separate cases of suspicious deaths in Augusta involving three people.

The first case involved two victims found inside a home on the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue. The victims could not be positively identified. In the second case, investigators located 51-year-old Telphanie Burgess inside a home on the 1200 block of Derby Lane.

Both cases are in the early stages of investigation and no other information about the deaths are available at this time. The Coroner’s Office stresses that the two cases are not related, but that both deaths are considered suspicious.

All three bodies were transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy, and in the first case, positive identification.