Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious death of 3-year-old Augusta girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a child.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the office is currently looking into the death of a local 3-year-old girl.

We’re told the child was transported from her home on the 2200 block of Albermarle Drive to Augusta University Medical Center where she died on Wednesday, December 16, at 5:34 p.m.

The child’s death has been ruled suspicious. Her body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

