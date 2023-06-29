WRENS, Ga. (WJBF)- A normal day of work turned into a tragedy for Mandeep Singh, after he was shot and killed here at the Wrens Food Mart last night. Two teenagers are in jail tonight, charged with his murder.

“This is the city of Wrens first murder since 2016,” said Wrens Chief of Police John Maynard.

Investigators say two 15-year-olds teens walked in the store, with one going outside while the other stayed in.

They say one inside walked behind the clerk’s desk and shot the clerk Singh with a pistol.

“At some point the male decided he would fire some shots and hit the clerk, and the clerk succumbed to the gunshot wounds,” said Maynard.

After opening fire, the same teenager ran out of the business, but came back in to take cash and other items before running away.

Singh, also known as Ricky, was just 36 years old.

He was an Augusta native, who originally came from Delhi, India. He was at the food mart for only a month according to Maynard, before his life was taken.

“This is not something that is common to the city of Wrens, and we do not want it to be common in the city of Wrens,” said Maynard.

One teen was charged with murder and armed robbery. The second teen was charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The chief says accountability must be taken by all parties involved to keep this from happening going forward.

“This society as a whole has spent long enough time trying to play the blame game. It’s not this person’s fault, that person’s fault. It’s not just the parents fault, the kids fault, it’s not just law enforcement: everybody plays a role in reaching these kids,” said Maynard.

The property manager and the family arrived on the scene in the early afternoon. They declined to comment on camera, but they did say that Sandeep was a kind, hard working man, who helped anyone every chance he got.

As for the teen suspects, the names have not been released due to their age. However, both have been taken to RYDC in Augusta.

The property manager also says the investigation is ongoing, and further assessment will be needed.