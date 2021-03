DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Local community leaders are looking to come together to stop the violence in the City of Denmark.

A brief community event focusing on pathways to peace will be held Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m. on the corner of Carolina Highway and E. Pinckney St.

Organizers say everyone is welcomed. You’re asked to please wear masks and stay socially distanced.

Bring your lawn chairs and come light a candle.

Photos may be taken.

Meanwhile, organizers assume no liability.