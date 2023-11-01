RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On October 18th, Richland County Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Nates Road in Columbia, South Carolina in reference to a Homicide.

Upon arrival they found an woman face down, under the sink with a gunshot wound.

23-year-old Chelsea Lee Miller has been identified as the suspect in that investigation.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Hunt announced on October 31st that Miller was located by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta.

She has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and is currently housed at the Richmond County Jail awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.