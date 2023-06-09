COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Columbia man on Human Trafficking and other charges.

Eddie Topo Johnson, 21, is charged with Human Trafficking Under the Age of 18, Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd degree, Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor and Two counts of Grand Larceny.

The investigation led deputies to the Palmetto Inn on Morninghill Drive, in the early morning hours of June 5th where Johnson was arrested without incident.

The charges against him stem from incidents involving two different minor females, one 15 and one 16 years old.

The investigation revealed that Johnson had been frequenting local motels and other locations with the females where they were made to have sex with men for money.

In addition, he had an ongoing sexual relationship with one of them and was involved in two vehicle thefts with one of the females.

Johnson has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.