COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Columbia Middle School student is facing charges of making terroristic threats after reportedly using a fake social media account to post threats of violence against the school.

According to a release sent home to parents Tuesday, an investigation revealed that there was no substantial threat to the school and the student was removed from campus. The student will also be held accountable according to the county’s Code of Conduct.

Any parent with questions is asked to contact the school.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – School leaders at Columbia Middle School issued a statement notifying parents of increase security at the school.

According to the release, a threat was made via social media against the school.

Authorities say there is no evidence of a threat, but extra law enforcement will be on campus as a precaution.

