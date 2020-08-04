Columbia County woman charged with murder in death of mother

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County woman has been arrested and charged with Murder after her mother died following an altercation.

The domestic incident happened July 25th between 85-year-old Mary Ready and her daughter, 65-year-old Anita Jones.

Police say the two fought at a residence on the 4300 block of Bahama Lane.

The following day (July 26th), Mary’s granddaughter contacted police about the fight.

Police found Ready with cuts on her arms and legs still bleeding. She was take to the hospital for treatment. Jones was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Ready died from her injuries July 30th.

Jones is now charged with Murder.

