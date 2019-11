COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Columbia County mother is accused of beating her 3 children.



34 year old Brandise Wilkinson is charged with 3 counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.



She admitted to police she beat her 6, 8 and 12 year old kids with a belt, because they ate her candy.



Wilkinson was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.