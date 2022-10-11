COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance.

According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st.

Investigators say that the irritant is believed to be a low-level irritant used for personal defense purposes, and it impacted two students with asthma-related problems.

Authorities say the student has been charged with Reckless Conduct and Disruption of Public School, and the student will also be held accountable according to the Student Code of Conduct.