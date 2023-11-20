GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has sent out a notice to parents informing them about a teacher being arrested.

According to the Columbia County School District, school officials received information in regards to the arrest of Kimberly Barnes, a 7th grade teacher at Grovetown Middle School.

According to the notification, Barnes was arrested by outside law enforcement agencies for an alleged fraud incident in another state.

Administrators say they were notified of the arrest on Friday, November 17th.