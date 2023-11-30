COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a school crossing guard for allegedly shoplifting from a local Walmart.

According to the sheriff’s office, 68-year-old Margaret Mclaughlin, who works for the sheriff’s office as a school crossing guard, was caught shoplifting from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Evans to Locks Rd.

The sheriff’s office says Mclaughlin was “skip scanning” items and left the store without paying. She’s been charged with 2 counts of misdemeanor shoplifting and is being held on a $2,200 bond.

She has worked as a school crossing guard in Columbia County for 7 years.

Today we investigated a case where Margaret Mclaughlin, CCSO School Crossing Guard, was observed shoplifting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Evans to Locks Road. She was observed “Skip Scanning” numerous items and left the store without paying. She is an Evans resident who has been a School Crossing Guard for 7 years. She has been charged with 2 Counts of Misdemeanor Shoplifting with a $2,200 bond.