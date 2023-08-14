MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – A Martinez couple is behind bars, accused of not feeding their children and keeping a filthy home.

According to police reports, Travis Sheldon and Alyssa Hodges’ home is “completely uninhabitable”.

Authorities say, “There is no running water in the residence, trash, animal feces, and urine is covering all the floors”.

Both subjects are charged with 3 counts of Cruelty to Children – Deprivation of Necessary Sustenance in the 1st Degree.

Police say the couple “willfully deprived the child(ren) of necessary sustenance to the extent that the child(ren) health and well-being is jeopardized.”

The incident happened Sunday at a home on Oak Road in Martinez.

Sheldon and Hodges remain in the Columbia County Jail.