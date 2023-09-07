AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for creating sexually explicit images of children.

36-year-old Edmund Brown of Martinez was sentenced to 360 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of Production of Child Pornography.

Brown also has to pay $113,460.25 in restitution, serve 20 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender upon completion of his prison term.

Homeland Security reviewed images found on multiple electronic devices seized from Brown in May 2022 and discovered he used his cell phone and a hidden camera to capture sexually explicit images of two children during a more than two-year period.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.