AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Robert James Thompson, 35, of Grovetown, was sentenced 7.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

Thompson also has to pay $8,000 in restitution to victims, to register as a sex offender, and to serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

FBI agents conducted a search of Thompson’s electronic devices in July 2022 and found dozens of images of child pornography.

Thompson was on felony probation for a state burglary conviction at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.