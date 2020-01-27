Columbia County man arrested on Child Molestation charges, allegedly offered to pay teen for sex acts

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars, charged with child molestation.
According to an arrest warrant, Leonard Fitzpatrick offered money to a 15-year-old in exchange for him to perform sexual acts on her.
No further details have been released.
