COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A death threat witnessed by deputies led to the arrest and administrative leave of an investigator of the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the office of District Attorney Bobby Christine, Trevan Kendall Baker was placed on administrative leave.

The incident narrative shows that a heavily intoxicated Baker and his wife were arguing over Baker’s accusations that his wife was having an extramarital affair. Baker’s wife called the police and deputies responded.

Investigators say that attempts to calm Baker down were unsuccessful, and arrangements were made for him to stay at a friend’s house. Before he left, in front of deputies, he threatened to kill his wife and an unidentified male that she was allegedly involved with.

Baker was taken into custody and escorted out of the house, after which he threatened to kill himself.

Baker was taken by Gold Cross EMS to Augusta University Medical Center for a mental evaluation. He has been charged with terroristic threats and acts.