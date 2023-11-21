COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The 7th grade teacher arrested at Grovetown Middle School on Wednesday, November 15th, was wanted by law enforcement in Edgefield County.

Authorities say, 29-year-old Kimberly Denise Barnes, stole another Edgefield County teacher’s credit card information in 2022.

At the time of the alleged theft, Barnes worked at Jett Middle School in Johnson, South Carolina.

They say the physical card was never used, but Barnes got the information either with a smartwatch or phone.

After the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigated the 2022 incidents and confronted Barnes about the illegal transactions, Barnes skipped town and they’ve been looking for her ever since.

She was extradited back to Edgefield County and booked on November 17th.