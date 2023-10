COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to located Christopher Merritt.

The 52-year-old is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment, according to authorities.

Police say Merritt is driving a 2007 Chevy Uplander with Georgia license plate: RSN6741.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.