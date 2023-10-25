COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars after authorities say explicit images were found.

Th incident happened September 22nd at a home on Woodstone Way in Evans.

According to warrants from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Perry Jason Ward had multiple images of juvenile girls engaged in sexual acts with He men, both on his devices and printed in a notebook.

Ward is charged with 8 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of child Pornography).