HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested early Sunday morning after a woman accused him of slamming her to the ground after she refused his sexual advances, according to police.

Carpenter, 23, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to online booking records. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center the same day on a $2,500 bond.

Carpenter has also been suspended from the football team, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a university statement.

“Coastal Carolina University student Bryce Carpenter has been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities,” the statement reads. “All student conduct cases are handled through CCU’s student conduct process. Due to the FERPA federal law, CCU is unable to release any other details.”

Carpenter allegedly tried to grab a woman at a party and when others noticed what was happening, they pulled him away from her, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The woman tried to talk to Carpenter about what he was doing when he allegedly tried to make advances toward her again, according to the report. After she pushed him away, he reportedly picked her up and slammed her to the sidewalk, falling on top of her in the process.

The police report states the woman had swelling on the back of the head and other minor scratches. She was checked out by EMS and received no additional medical attention, according to the report.

Carpenter told police he didn’t attend parties and was at home the entire time, according to the report.

According to his bio on the team’s website, Carpenter is from Sarasota, Florida. He graduated in 2021 with a degree in marketing and is working on a second degree in business management.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) breaks away from Arkansas State defender Leon Jones (2) as he runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) throws a pass against Georgia State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.)

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Carpenter played in 11 games in the 2021 season, including two starts, according to the team’s website.