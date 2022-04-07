COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Clarks Hill man is facing seven charges related to material showing child sex abuse.

33-year-old Joshua Eugene Lawson is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Investigators say Lawson reportedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material. He also reportedly sent sexually explicit images to the person they thought to be a minor.

Lawson was previously convicted on related charges in 2016.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.