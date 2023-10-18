AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “East Augusta is a beautiful place it’s a wonderful place to live it’s a community and it’s a community we all care about” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

After Tuesday’s shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street left four people injured, Leaders are calling for and end to the violence in this part of the city.

“I’ve been in that area often doing interviews and having worked in that community for a number of years trying to plan things with FBI and GBI,“ said Dr. Rev. Larry Fryer, community Activist.

District 1 commissioner Jordan Johnson says this incident shouldn’t speak to the character of the East Augusta community, hoping people will come together to help prevent crime.

“We have made many investments in the area right now there’s a community guard in magnolia court there’s a new street mural right at Telfair and East Boundary. We’re having conversations almost every other week,” said Commissioner Johnson.

NewsChannel 6 talked with one man who lives in East Augusta who says he wants to see a change.

“In the neighborhood, a lot of folks around here in East Augusta, they’re rappers and cursing and what they need to do is stop playing rap songs and carrying guns,” said Paul Mitchell, who lives in East Augusta

“Every two and a half hours someone is killed, so it’s very disturbing for this to be going on. I don’t look at as just being natural. I don’t look at it as just something to expect because we should do everything we can to change the conditions of were we are,” said Rev. Fryer.