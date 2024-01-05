AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a murder suspect wanted for a deadly Christmas Eve shooting.

Shortly before midnight on Dec. 24, 2023, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Boykin Rd. for reports of a shooting with one person down. The victim, Steven Luke, was taken to WellStar MCG, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Jan. 5, 2024, at around 4:47 p.m., Richmond County deputies and U.S. Marshals responded to the 4200 block of James Dr., where they apprehended Wyzler Holt in connection to the shooting. Holt has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and charged with murder.