Child accused of intentionally setting home on fire in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) - An 11-year-old is accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in the Myrtle Beach area.
A police report from the Horry County Police Department says officers responded to a house on White Pine Drive on Thursday morning for a fire investigation.
Responding officers were told by dispatch that an 11-year-old male had reportedly set fire to a home intentionally. When officers arrived, the victim told police the house was full of smoke and she was trying to get other victims out of the house. The victim also told police she was able to get the suspect out of the home and the fire was put out.
Officers said a bedroom was the location of the fire and found burned material on the floor, according to the report. The victim told police the suspect had attempted to make the fire look like it was an electrical fire, removed items from the refrigerator, and tried to flee the house before being stopped by family members.
The report also says the suspect was transported to a hospital. No information on his condition is available.
No other information has been released.
More on the story found here.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-