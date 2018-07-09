Child accused of intentionally setting home on fire in South Carolina

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) - An 11-year-old is accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in the Myrtle Beach area.

A police report from the Horry County Police Department says officers responded to a house on White Pine Drive on Thursday morning for a fire investigation.

Responding officers were told by dispatch that an 11-year-old male had reportedly set fire to a home intentionally. When officers arrived, the victim told police the house was full of smoke and she was trying to get other victims out of the house. The victim also told police she was able to get the suspect out of the home and the fire was put out.

Officers said a bedroom was the location of the fire and found burned material on the floor, according to the report. The victim told police the suspect had attempted to make the fire look like it was an electrical fire, removed items from the refrigerator, and tried to flee the house before being stopped by family members.

The report also says the suspect was transported to a hospital. No information on his condition is available.

No other information has been released.

