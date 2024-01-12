COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies responded to calls of a chase Friday morning.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m., stating a dark colored Dodge Challenger was chasing a White Cadillac on Lewiston Road, heading in the direction of Columbia Road. The call also said the driver of the Challenger may have been shooting at the Cadillac.

Deputies made contact with the vehicles in the parking lot of Food Lion on Columbia Road, before the Challenger fled the scene, heading south on Lewiston Road.

The Challenger then ran a red light at William Few Parkway and hit a red Mitsubishi. After this, the driver fled on foot into the woods behind Classic Collision.

The suspect, now identified as 23-year-old Brendon Daniels, was taken into custody after a short search of the area. EMS responded to the scene as Daniels was possibly having an asthma attack. He was transported to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

The victim told investigators that Daniels attempted to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot of Walmart on Steiner Way. He then fled, trying to get away from Daniels, before making contact with Columbia County Deputies in the parking lot of Food Lion. He claims he does not know Daniels.

Daniels claims that they do know each other, and that the victim owes him money.

Investigators brought a K9 to the scene to recover the firearm used in the robbery.

Narcotics teams also responded due to the discovery of drugs in the suspect’s vehicle.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they’re available.