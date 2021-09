WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspect in a Waynesboro murder earlier this year has had his charges dropped.

The District Attorney tells NewsChannel 6 that Tommie Tennyson is no longer a target of the investigation into the murder of Brian Carswell.

Carswell was found shot to death back on January 6th near Keysville.

Carswell was the brother of former Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell.

Darius Savage is still charged with Murder in that case.