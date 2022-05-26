CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WCBD) – A woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault and damage to another person’s property during a Wednesday altercation.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies around 7:35 p.m. responded to a disturbance report at a West Ashley residence.

Melissa McNamee, 37, was recorded on video arguing with an unnamed man who told deputies she had been drinking and became agitated, according to a report.

The two were arguing in the garage and driveway of the home when McNamee first spat at the man, hit him with a rodent cage, then threw his phone on the ground. The man suffered minor injuries.

McNamee then got her Ford SUV and slammed it into the man’s Harley Davidson motorcycle, the report read.

The man told deputies he initially stood in between McNamee’s vehicle and his motorcycle before she drove forward, prompting the man to jump onto the hood of the SUV.

The motorcycle slid about five feet down the driveway and into a fence after being rammed.

Deputies later located McNamee’s vehicle parked at another location in Ravenel and noticed fresh damage on the front bumper.

McNamee was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to real property.